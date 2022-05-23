Turkey To Launch Military Operation on Turkish-Syrian Border

The Turkish President has announced that Turkey will launch a new military operation on the Turkish-Syrian border to expand the Turkish-controlled "security zone".

On Monday, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey will launch a new military operation on the Turkish-Syrian border to expand the Turkish-controlled "security zone" up to 30 kilometers inside Syria.

Turkish President confirmed that the Turkish army intends to carry out military operations to combat terrorism on the country's borders.

In this regard, he stated that relevant decisions will soon be made during the Security Council session and "we will start taking new steps to complete the 30-kilometer deep safe zone in northern Syria." This will be a seizing of territory controlled by the Kurdish SDF.

During a speech after the cabinet meeting, Erdogan also referred to his refusal to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki.

"I will not meet with the prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he no longer exists for me," Erdogan said.

The Hellenic premier during a visit to Washington called for a review of U.S. arms sales to Ankara.

Erdogan said when he announced his country's pessimism about Finland and Sweden joining NATO, that the alliance made this mistake beforehand by accepting Greece's membership, saying that "its policy in the alliance towards Turkey is not clear."