Syria Condemns Agreement Allowing US to Steal Its National Oil

Syria's Foreign Affairs Ministry Sunday condemned the recent agreement between the opposition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the U.S. company Delta Crescent, an illegal deal which is aimed at giving the White House a free hand to steal the Arab country's oil.

"This is an illegal agreement. It is nothing more than a contract between thieves and a real robbery," the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated, adding that the SDF-Delta contract "attacks Syrian sovereignty and reinforces the U.S. hostilities towards the country in this new attempt to steal its resources."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is allied with U.S. President Donald Trump, was involved in the agreement negotiations, according to the local outlet Al Monitor.

During the negotiations, Graham held direct and prolonged talks with SDF commander-in-chief Mazlum Kobani.

US troops illegally invaded, and are illegally occupying Syria

In recent years, Syria has focused its efforts on rebuilding the country from the destruction caused by the U.S.-supported terrorist groups.

"We despise the militias attitude of accepting to give to the U.S. free access to Syrian natural resources," the Ministry stated.

Syria's oil fields are concentrated mainly in the Hasakah and Deir al Zor provinces, which are controlled by an autonomous administration led by the Kurds.