Syria: Sporadic Attacks Continue After the Ceasefire Agreement

War actions on Idlib has caused more than 1,500 deaths and 960,000 displaced since Dec. 1, 2019.

Just a few hours after the announcement of the ceasefire between Russia and Turkey, the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib was the scene of new conflicts.

On Thursday, Turkey's Defense Ministry reported the death of two Turkish soldiers who were injured after the Syrian government opened fire in Idlib.

"After this attack, the Turkish army killed 21 Syrian soldiers and destroyed two pieces of artillery, along with two missile launchers," the Defense Ministry added on Friday.

Other clashes were reported in the territory in recent hours, the director of the Syrian Human Rights Observatory Rami Abderrahman said.

Alta tensión en Idlib pese a la tregua en vigor pactada por Rusia y Turquía.



Alta tensión en la provincia siria de Idlib pese al alto el fuego en vigor con al menos quince muertos, seis soldados del régimen y nueve milicianos https://t.co/kLlOYLps8C pic.twitter.com/u4BQEX5jGZ — Radio Cuervo Uruguay (@RadioCuervoUru) March 6, 2020

"High tension in the Syrian province of Idlib despite the ceasefire in place, with at least 15 dead."

"One of them caused the death of six Syrian soldiers and nine fighters from the Islamic Party of Turkistan. This act occurred in the Idlib, where is the last opposition bastion of al-Assad's administration," he added.

Despite these clashes, "calm prevails in Idlib, and no airstrikes are reported in the province," Idlib city spokesman for the Syrian Civil Defense Ahmed al Sheikhu told local press on Friday.

While the ceasefire agreement between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came into effect at midnight, Friday's announcements show that the crisis could reignite in this territory.

So far, the offensive on Idlib has caused more than 1,500 deaths and 960,000 displaced since December 1, 2019.