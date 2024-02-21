Spain Farmers Protagonizes Massive Protests in Madrid

Tractors flood the area of ​​the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

On wendsday, more than 500 tractors have arrived to Madrid in the protests against the barriers in the agriculture in Spain.

According to Spanish media, they left yesterday for the capital and gathered in the vicinity of the Agriculture, Fishing and Alimentation Minister.

The authorities reported that all protests are taking place according to schedule. However, incidents have occurred on Alcalá Street.

There were clashes between protesters and the police in which the coordinator of the Unión de Uniones, Luis Cortés, was injured.

Ante la dificultad que están poniendo para la circulación de nuestros #tractores, respondemos. ¡Empezamos! #NosSobranLosMotivos pic.twitter.com/2NRkHQksTV — Union de Uniones (@UniondeUniones) February 21, 2024

Protestants also called for demonstrations in other places in the country such as Cordoba, Gran Cnaria, Malaga and Murcia.

Among the main demands of the farmers are the flexibility of controls and fairer trade agreements.

Begoña García Bernal, secretary of state for food and agriculture, asked the Spanish government to take measures to respond to the demands of farmers.