News > Spain

Sanchez Assumes the Presidency of Spain Amid Righ-Wing Protests

  • President Pedro Sanchez, Nov. 16, 2023.

    President Pedro Sanchez, Nov. 16, 2023. | Photo: X/ @L_ThinkTank

Published 16 November 2023
In order to be sworn into office, Pedro Sanchez he reached agreements with left-wing, pro-independence, nationalist, and regionalist parties.

On Thursday, the Spanish Congress began a session for the investiture of Pedro Sanchez as president of the Government of Spain. He was reelected with 179 votes in favor, 171 against, and no abstention.

Sanchez was supported by left-wing, pro-independence, nationalist and regionalist parties, with which he reached agreements after being proposed as a candidate by King Felipe VI on October 3.

Over this week, however, right-wing activists have been protesting around Congress against the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), whom they consider to be the perpetrator of a "coup d'état."

“Sanchez, Traitor”, “Amnesty is Tyranny”, and “We are Going to Stop This Coup” were some slogans that right-wingers chanted in rejection of a law agreed between the PSOE and the legislators supporting the pro-independence referendum that the Catalans carried out in 2017.

When the result of the vote was announced, some right-wing activists mobilized beyond security fences shouting “It's Not an Investiture, It's a Dictatorship” and “He's Not a President, He's a Criminal."

They also demanded that the pro-independence Catalan leaders, who were pardoned by the Socialist administration, be arrested and sent to prison again.

The right-wing protesters made proclamations against the Spanish press, which they defined as "manipulative" and "delinquent."

Previously, there were moments of tension when a woman stood in the middle of the right-wing rally with a banner asking to respect the electoral result. She was harassed by anti-amnesty activists and the police had to escort her out of the place.

