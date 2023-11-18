Right-Wingers Vandalize Madrid in Protest Against Sanchez

The rally at the Cibeles Square was supported by the conservative Popular Party and the far-right VOX.

On Saturday, over 170.000 people gathered in Madrid's Cibeles Square to protest against the amnesty for those involved in the Catalan pro-independence referendum and against the investiture of Pedro Sanchez as president.

The far-right activists also gathered in front of the Moncloa Palace, the official headquarters of the Spanish Executive. At the entrance to Madrid, several lanes of the highway were occupied by protesters, according to the City Hall Traffic Management Center.

The protesters waved Spanish flags shouting "Sanchez, You are a Coward" and circulated among the cars traveling on the highway, one of the busiest roads leading to Madrid.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) reported that the entrance to Madrid through that road was cut off and there were delays of more than 3 kilometers.

#Justicia �� #AudienciaNacional ��



A esta gente de las #protestas en #Madrid no se la va a juzgar por #terrorismo ni se le va a aplicar la #LeyMordaza ,no os preocupéis.



A la rancia derecha ni con el pétalo de una rosa!https://t.co/zT29DR7T6X pic.twitter.com/s6OVFS9Qw9 — Fidias Roldan (@RoldanFidias) November 13, 2023

The text reads, "These people from the protests in Madrid will not be tried for terrorism nor will they be subjected to the Gag Law. Don't worry. They won't even hit the rancid right-wingers with a rose petal!"

This demonstration took place after the rally held in the Cibeles Square, called by the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP) Alberto Nuñez Feijoo and the far-right VOX leader Santiago Abascal.

After that concentration, right-wing activits moved towards the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), where for the past 15 days there have been concentrations with the same objective and some ended with riots between far-right activists and the police.

"The National Police confiscated a pistol during a security check near the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. The pistol belonged to a second lieutenant, who is a student at the Zaragoza Military Academy," local newspaper El Confidencial reported.