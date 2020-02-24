Majority of Venezuelans Against U.S. Sanctions, Poll Reveals

This information was made known by the Venezuelan journalist and politician Jose Vicente Rangel in his TV show “Jose Vicente hoy” on Sunday.

More than 80% of Venezuelans disagree with the sanction measures imposed on Venezuela by the U.S government, as Hinteracles pollster indicates.

The survey, taken between January 29 to February 12, explored the opinion of Venezuelans in relation to the economic blockade imposed against the Bolivarian Republic by Washington.

To the question: “Who was the most affected by these measures”, 84% of respondents affirmed that to all the Venezuelan nationals, meanwhile, a 15% said that to the Government and functionaries.

Other data expresses that 83 % of the South American nation people do not want a military intervention to force President Nicolas Maduro to leave the presidency. Instead, 75% consider the dialogue as the resource to find concord between the Venezuelan government and the opposition. Only 16 percent of the respondents affirmed to agree on Trump’s administration approach on both nations' relationships.



Las medidas coercitivas unilaterales de EEUU contra Rosneft Trading, van dirigidas contra nuestra industria petrolera, sus trabajadores y la economía venezolana. Siguen agrediendo al pueblo de Venezuela, tratando de generar sufrimiento y dificultades.

The Hinteracles questionnaire was applied to a total of 1580 Venezuelan families, by direct interviews, in a context marked by the hardening of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, especially early February with the measures against Conviasa airline.



The poll results are also in coherence with the Bolivarian government announcement to the International Criminal Court because of the injuries of the U.S. government impositions to Venezuelan people. On his part, the Venezuelan chancellor Jorge Arreaza recently qualified these measures as massive destruction weapons.