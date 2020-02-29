First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed in Washington State

Washington state authorities Saturday informed that Covid-19- confirmed patient in King County has become the first person in the U.S. to die from the coronavirus.

"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their family and friends. We will continue to work towards a day where no one dies from this virus," Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement.

"In partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management and local and community health partners, we are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts," Inslee added.

On Feb. 27, however, he warned President Donald Trump's administration about the importance of taking sound, science-based public health actions to contain the epidemic.

Trump reluctantly admits to an outbreak of coronavirus in the US, incl one death. Less than 24 hrs ago, he blatantly lied, calling #Coronavid19 a hoax. Trump’s still lying, claiming only 22 patients stricken w/ the illness. There are at least 68 cases. pic.twitter.com/4NkSsNu0tj — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 29, 2020

“I just received a call from VP Mike Pence thanking Washington state for our efforts to combat the coronavirus. I told him our work would be more successful if the Trump administration stuck to the science and told the truth,” Inslee tweeted.

During a campaign rally in North Carolina, the U.S. president accused Democrats of "politicizing" the coronavirus outbreak and said it was "their new hoax".

Previously, Trump appointed Pence as head of the actions to control the expansion of Covid-19, an operation which will be backed by some US$1.5 billion that the U.S. Congress promised to approve.

On Saturday, the White House decided to postpone the meeting between Trump and Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, which was to be held in Washington DC on March 3.​​​​​​