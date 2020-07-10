China And Russia Promise Strong Mutual Support

"We strongly support China's efforts to safeguard its national security at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," Putin said.

China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin Wednesday agreed to support each other in several areas to strengthen their relations as integral strategic partners.

Both presidents held a telephone conversation in which Xi emphasized how in the most difficult moments of the fight against COVID-19, China and Russia helped each other.

“China is ready to continue working with the Russian side… to reject external sabotage and intervention, preserve sovereignty, security, and development rights, and to adequately safeguard shared interests,” Xi said, adding that his country will strongly support Russia's development path in line with its national conditions.

Xi also noted that the European nation passed a series of constitutional amendments with a large majority vote, something that “reflects the Russian people's support to the government and its philosophy.”

In this regard, Putin said that people’s support will help Russia to maintain long-term political stability, better defend national sovereignty, and oppose foreign interference.

He ensured that relations between Russia and China are at an all-time high, and referred to the recent participation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army’s Honor Guard in the military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory, in Moscow.

“We consider our relations with China as the highest foreign policy priority… We strongly support China's efforts to safeguard its national security at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. We oppose any provocative actions that violate its sovereignty.”