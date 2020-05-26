China: New Covid-19 Vaccine Induces Rapid Immune Response

The new drug is considered the first candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The Chinese drug manufacturer CanSino Biologics, from the city of Wuhan, developed a vaccine against Covid-19 that has been found to be safe and induces a rapid immune response.

The Lancet released the data from the phase one trial, and considers it the first candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine today.



The findings were released Friday, days after an American biotechnology company announced that it had also developed a vaccine that has proven safe and capable of stimulating an immune response in the human body against the virus.

The drug, developed by Modern biotech, has been challenged, however, after the company failed to share data from its phase one trials.

China will make its coronavirus vaccine a global public good once one is available, President Xi Jinping tells the WHO's governing body https://t.co/hCEDmuLLxE — Bloomberg (@business) May 18, 2020

The drug is known as Covid-19 vaccine vectored by recombinant adenovirus type 5 (AD5), and was tested in 108 healthy adults living in Wuhan who are between 18 and 60 years old.

The researchers tested the volunteers' blood at regular intervals after they were vaccinated.

They sought to prove that the vaccine stimulated the immune system to produce neutralizing antibodies, which can fight infection and may provide a level of immunity.

They also sought to stimulate the cells of the body, which relies on a group of T cells, rather than antibodies, to fight the virus.