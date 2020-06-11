Final Tests for a Likely COVID-19 Vaccine Will Begin Next Month

U.S. biotech firm Moderna unveiled large-scale, expedited plans to begin the final stage of testing on its COVID-19 vaccine.

A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna will enter the third and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants, the manufacturer has announced Thursday.

The Cambridge-based biotech company plans to enroll 30,000 people in the U.S. in the Third Phase test of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release.

The vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, will be given in the 100 microgram dose level in the trial, which is being done in conjunction with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.

“We look forward to beginning our Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 with some 30,000 participants in July,” said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna, in a statement.

“Moderna is committed to advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as safely and quickly as possible to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease,” he added.

The primary goal of the Third Phase study is to prevent symptomatic COVID-19, with secondary goals including preventing severe COVID-19 (patients who need to be hospitalized) and preventing the infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Second Phase study of mRNA-1273 is currently ongoing after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in early May it would allow the biotech to proceed, following positive Phase One results.

If all goes well in the Third Phase, the company said it could deliver 500 million doses per year and perhaps as many as 1 billion doses per year starting in 2021, as it works with Swiss drugmaker Lonza for its manufacturing needs.