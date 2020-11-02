Cuba: Schools Reopen in Havana and Some Provinces

The 2020-2021 school year will also resume in most of the country's provinces, with the exception of Pinar del Rio, Ciego de Avila, and Sancti Spiritus.

Over than 314,000 students return to the desks, on Monday, in Cuba's capital, Havana, to conclude the 2019-2021 school year interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education authorities said that reparation works, focused mainly on hydraulic and sanitary networks, were conducted in the facilities to guarantee the observance of health protocols, which include mandatory use of face masks, the setup of pedestrian crossings, and prohibition of entry to students and workers with respiratory symptoms.

Authorities have also stressed that at least 5 weeks were needed to conclude the school year, and adjustments in the curriculums were undertaken for each level of General Education.

The 2020-2021 school year will also begin in most provinces, except for Pinar del Rio, Ciego de Avila, and Sancti Spiritus which have experienced a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

The meme reads, "Cuban schools open their doors, makers of dreams, of the new man; to our students, families, teachers, and all those who with their efforts build the future, congratulations, and successes in the new School Year"

Cuba's national television broadcasted lectures for the different levels of general education, and a review for university applicants during the halt to educational activities.

The 2019-2020 school year resumed on September 1st nationwide, except for educational activities in Havana, which became the epicenter of the epidemic.

Cuban health authorities have confirmed a total of over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases and 128 related fatalities, as of October 31st.