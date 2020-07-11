    • Live
News > Venezuela

Trump Plans To Meet With President Maduro, Bolton Says
  • John Bolton watches Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2019.

    John Bolton watches Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2019. | Photo: EFE

Published 11 July 2020
Trump often raised the idea of scheduling a meeting with Maduro, but, there were never any serious intentions.

U.S National Security's Former Advisor John Bolton Friday said President Donald Trump plans to meet Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro if the White House leader is re-elected in November.

President Maduro Condemns Trump's Intention to Invade Venezuela

Bolton assured Trump plans to meet Nicolas Maduro regardless of "the damage to the opposition" that this may cause.

"I believe he will continue to support the opposition until November's elections. It remains to be seen how does that support will continue if he wins then,” Bolton said.  

Trump will not plan any rapprochement with President Nicolas Maduro during his electoral campaign, in order to win the Venezuelan and Cuban vote in Florida.

Less than a month ago, Trump indicated he was not entirely confident in the opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido.

"After Trump recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president, he admitted that he saw him as a weak figure compared to Maduro's strength," Bolton explained in his memoir The Room Where It Happened.

Trump often raised the idea of scheduling a meeting with Maduro, but, according to Bolton, there were never any serious intentions to arrange such a meeting.

EFE - RT
by teleSUR/ la-age
