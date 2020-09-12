Mike Pompeo to Make Official Visit to Guyana

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is expected to visit Guyana next week according to Guyanese news outlets.
Pompeo, who is expected to visit on September 17 and 18 will be the highest-ranking United States official to visit Guyana.
The Secretary of State is reportedly expected to sign a number of agreements with President Irfaan Ali.
In July, the State Department announced visa sanctions against former Government Ministers and officials of the APNU+AFC administration, supposedly over efforts to derail the results of the 2020 elections.
The Government of Guyana in April refused a request from the U.S. Government to relay Voice of America (VOA) radio broadcasts to Venezuela.
Former President David Granger in a comment to the media at the time, said the request was declined so as not to further destabilize relations between the two neighbors.
A letter from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed to Chief of Staff of Guyana’s Defense Force, Godfrey Best, requests a meeting to discuss security during the top diplomat’s two-day visit.
On August 31, Pompeo tweeted his congratulations to the new President nearly a month after the declaration was made on August 2, “Democracy ultimately prevailed in Guyana. The United States stands ready to work with our Guyanese neighbors after this historic transition.”