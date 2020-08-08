Guyana Inaugurates Ninth Executive President Irfaan Ali

Guayana's talent and diversity were on display at the inaugruation ceremony held six days after the swearing in.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been inaugurated as Guyana’s Ninth Executive President in the presence of hundreds of nationals, a week after being sworn in.

Entertainment during the ceremony saw Indigenous, African, Indian and Chinese dances representing the nation’s ethnic diversity.

The country faced a five-month long political crisis after controversial March 2nd polls which included a series of legal battles.

On Sunday, August 2nd, the Chief Elections Officer Submitted his report declaring the People’s Progressive Party Civic the winner, which was followed by the Oath of Office.

Immediately following President Ali, Bharrat Jagdeo was sworn in as Vice President, and three others were sworn into his cabinet. The remaining members of his cabinet and Ministers of Government were appointed on Wednesday, and a first cabinet meeting was held on Friday.

In a statement, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which sent a delegation to observe the elections, said it “welcomes the conclusion of the Guyana General and Regional Elections of 2 March 2020 with the declaration of the final results. The Community congratulates His Excellency Mohammed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on their victory at the polls.”

For his part, the Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines called the President to extend his best wishes.