Another Social Leader Killed in Colombia, 243 So Far This Year

Colombia's National Agrarian Coordinator (CNA) informed that Carlos Navia, a farmers' leader from the department of Cauca, was murdered on Monday near the Argelia municipality.

The killing took place just days before a humanitarian caravan by over 30 human rights organizations is scheduled to take place in the area.

The caravan is meant to raise awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis taking place in southwestern Colombia and the increase in targeted violence against Afro-Colombian and Indigenous peoples.

According to the Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz), with the murder of Navia, the number of social leaders killed in Colombia this year reaches 243. The department of Cauca was by far the hardest hit, with at least 83 leaders killed.

#Colombia | The Justice and Peace Commission reported that the paramilitary group "United Self-Defence Forces of Colombia" (AGC) killed community leader Oswaldo Rojas in the Choco Department.https://t.co/x1FFr4Duyp — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 12, 2020