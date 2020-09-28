Peru's Govt. Sued for Forced Sterilizations in Fujimori's Rule

Thousands of women were sterilized through deceit, coercion, and violence from 1996 to 2001.

Peru's government was sued before the United Nations (UN) for the forced sterilizations that thousands of women suffered under the government of Alberto Fujimori (1996-2001).

This is the first time that a complaint has been filed before the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) to demand full reparation for the harm caused to the victims and their families.

"The government has not conducted an effective and in-depth investigation to identify and punish those responsible, nor has it compensated the victims financially," the report stated.

The lawsuit exposed the case of Maria Carbajal, who was forcibly sterilized by State agents in Lima in 1996. She was sterilized through deceit, coercion, and the use of violence.

"State agents committed these crimes taking advantage of the victims' situations of poverty and vulnerability," Peruvians Affected by Forced Sterilization (AMPAEF) denounced to the CEDAW.

The victims suffer illnesses, psychological and physical violence, discrimination, and abandonment, which have prevented them from carrying out their life projects.

"Meanwhile, the government remains indolent in the face of the victims' and their families' suffering," AMPAEF President Rute Zuniga said.

Fujimori, 81, is serving the 25-year prison sentence he received in 2009 for the death and kidnapping of dozens of people during his government.