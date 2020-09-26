Peru to Resume International Flights on October 5

Deaths from COVID-19 remain extraordinarily high for the region, exceeding 32,000 in total.

Peru's Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Rocío Barrios has announced the resumption of international flights on October 5th, following a six month cease on travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Ministry of Transport has been coordinating with the private sector and with the airline operators. A survey has been carried out on the demand that would exist and the need for the number of flights to be operated per week and, based on that, we are effectively working hand in hand with them,” Barrios said to local news media.

Peru plans to retake travels to Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, and Panama as main destinations. International trips to Europe remain banned due to its second wave pandemic outbreaks.

The govenment made the announcement as it plans the resumption economic activities, claiming the contagion and death toll has finally begun to flatten.

via @PerilofAfrica In Pictures: Peru's Indigenous fight virus using ancestral wisdom: Peru has world's highest per-population confirmed COVID-19 mortality rate, forcing the Indigenous to find own remedies. https://t.co/OvO7rWTq5N pic.twitter.com/QImzYpg20d — Martha Leah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) September 14, 2020

"The working group that has been monitoring this (in the Executive) is already closing the issue,” Barrios added.

On September 25, for the second day in a row, official daily deaths fell below 100, after exceeding 32,000, and national death records are said to be close to returning to normal pre-pandemic levels.

As of Saturday, Peru registered 794,584 COVID-19 cases, 32,037 deaths, and 650,948 recoveries from the virus.