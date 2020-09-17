Peru: Court Rules Against Preventing Vizcarra's Impeachment

The alternate spokeswoman for the Alianza para el Progreso (APP) bench, Carmen Omonte, noticed today that there are not enough votes to approve the vacancy motion and destitute Vizcarra as her party will not support it.

Peru's Constitutional Court (TC) rejected on Thursday the request by Martin Vizcarra's cabinet to stop the political trial promoted by the Congress.

The court's president Marianella Ledesma announced that five judges voted against and two in favor of halting Vizcarra's impeachment over his participation in illegal hires, which amounted to thousands of dollars.

Ledesma pointed out to local media outlets that recent confrontations within Congress will difficult the approval of the vacancy motion. On the other hand, the TC did accept a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of the Ministry of Justice Luis Huerta to determine if Congress can remove Vizcarra based on "moral incapacity."

"In light of the statements made by the main leaders and benches in Congress, who would not support the vacancy issue, the risk of this happening has weakened," the magistrate said.

"Statement from the Constitutional Court."

Nevertheless, the court's president noted that although the Congress can "exercise its powers" and move forward with the debate, the Constitutional Court will consider the development of the "conflict" to rule on the cause of moral incapacity finally.

On Friday 18 the Congress will hold the plenary session to debate the presidential vacancy motion. Today the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Ana Neyra, confirmed that Vizcarra's lawyer Roberto Pereira would assume the defense of the president as, according to the law, he can be represented. Vizcarra has not confirmed thus far whether he will attend the session or not.

On the other hand, the alternate spokeswoman for the Alianza para el Progreso (APP) bench, Carmen Omonte, noticed today that there are not enough votes to approve the vacancy motion and destitute Vizcarra as her party will not support it.

"We are doing it for governability, understanding that the country needs political calm and that we are in an extremely complicated moment," the spokeswoman said.



