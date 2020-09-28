Peru: 3,000 Volunteers Added To Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Tests

In the coming months, Peruvians will also participate in clinical tests for vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and the London Imperial College.

In Peru, the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) and the Cayetano Heredia University Sunday announced that some 3,000 volunteers joined the third phase of clinical studies of two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines prepared by the China Sinopharm company.

After the registration process, the Sinopharm researching team would determine the volunteers' eligibility and contact the ones who suit as candidates.

Researchers from both universities expressed their gratitude to Peruvians who decided to participate in the new phase of clinical studies of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In August, the first group of volunteers subscribed to participate in the clinical trial. About 2,000 candidates would receive a Wuhan strain, 2,000 a Beijing strain, and the remaining would receive a saline placebo.

Currently, Sinopharms conducts another COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United Arab Emirates, with about 15,000 volunteers.

In October, the U.S. Johnson & Johnson laboratories would also recruit volunteers in Peru for a developing COVID-19 vaccine. The South American nation would also provide testing volunteers for research developed by the London Imperial College.

As of Monday morning, Peru registered 805,302 COVID-19 cases, 32,262 deaths, and 664,490 recoveries from the virus.