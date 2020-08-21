Paraguay: Gov't Announces a More Strict Quarantine in Asuncion

From August 24, Asuncion residents would limit individual activities in public spaces. Besides, alcohol sales and mobility would cease, as well as traffic and long-distance traveling in from the capital and its vicinities.

Paraguay's Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni announced on Thursday a new quarantine period with more strict measures to restrain the virus in Asuncion.

"The epidemic will continue, but we have to make sure that this acceleration is stopped and the number of cases sustained so that the system can respond as it has done so far," Mazzoleni said.

From August 24, Asuncion residents would limit individual activities in public spaces. Besides, alcohol sales and mobility would cease, as well as traffic and long-distance traveling in from the capital and its vicinities.

In June, Paraguay had positive pandemic management, with only 1,500 cases and 13 deaths. However, over 7,800 infections were recorded in early August.

Located next to #Brazil - the center of the pandemic - little #Paraguay did a good job of stopping #COVID-19. Now the country has new challenges ahead. Photo gallery @jorgesaenzpy https://t.co/XqB8kplTNo pic.twitter.com/xrimpFxOIx — Andrea Rodríguez (@ARodriguezAP) July 3, 2020

"What we are proposing is a change that will affect the economic sector as little as possible. It is a way of protecting vulnerable people and medical personnel," Mazzoleni added.

In late July, protests erupted after the government announced the hardening of the precautionary measures in Ciudad del Este and Alto Parana. The government deployed military forces to dissolve the demonstrations.

As of Friday, Paraguay health authorities registered 11,817 COVID-19 cases, 170 deaths, and 6,783 recoveries from the virus.