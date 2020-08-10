Paraguay: Government Starts Cash Transfer to Workers

The Pytyvo 2.0 Program seeks to give some relief to those most affected by the pandemic.

Paraguay´s Finance Minister Benigno Lopez informed the beginning of Pytyvo 2.0, a relief program aimed at helping workers severely affected by the pandemic.

He explained that the first payments will reach 110,000 residents in the Alto Parana region.

Lopez recalled that the aid will distribute US$72 per person and will be made via electronic wallet, identity card, and bank accounts. He estimates a total injection of US$9 million.

He also confirmed that the informal workers and the Alto Parana residents, who did not receive the subsidy in this first stage, can register to receive the aid.

How can we build back a better labor market and social security system as we recover from the COVID19 pandemic? Read about the launch of the Participatory Informal Employment Laboratory in Paraguay. https://t.co/7mfFcSf0Jm — Gustavo Setrini (@GSetrini) August 4, 2020

The Finance Ministry will make the payments according to a schedule organized according to the ID's last numbers. This schedule will be released in the next few hours.

The main goal of the financial aid program Pytyvo 2.0 is to reach 700,000 workers throughout the country.

In its first version, the Pytyvo program distributed over US$100 million to 1,149,000 people.