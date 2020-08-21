The Dominican Republic on Alert Over Tropical Storm Laura

The ONAMET forecasted that over the weekend there will be moderate to strong downpours with thunderstorms and wind gusts over much of the national territory.

The Dominican Republic issued emergency alerts for its territory on Friday as depression 13 became Tropical Storm Laura, and its intensity is expected to increase.

The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) said: "that the activity of rains starting at noon generating moderate downpours with electrical storms and occasional gusts of wind, especially over the north, northeast regions, southeast, Cordillera Central and the border area."

The latest report by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) thus far explains that the center of tropical storm Laura was located at latitude 17.0 north and longitude 60.6 west, that is about 270 km east / southeast of the Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles, and about 1100 km southeast of Samaná, it is moving west at about 30 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.

Dominican authorities issued yellow and green alerts for its territory. Yellow refers to the requirements of taking actions and getting ready to go to shelters while green means low danger level.

Actualmente la imágen de satélite de alta resolución están mostrando fuerte actividad de aguaceros acompañados de tormentas eléctricas moderadas sobre el Gran Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Monseñor Nouel y otras localidades cercanas... pic.twitter.com/Mv2LeLZhri — Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (@ONAMETRD) August 21, 2020

"Currently, the high-resolution satellite image is showing strong downpour activity accompanied by moderate electrical storms over Greater Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Monsignor Nouel, and other nearby towns ..."

The regions under yellow alert are La Altagracia; Montecristi; María Trinidad Sánchez; El Seibo; Espaillat; Samaná; La Romana; Puerto Plata; San Pedro de Macorís; Hato Mayor.

On the other hand the localities of Monte Plata; La Vega; Duarte; Monsignor Nouel; Hermanas Mirabal; Sánchez Ramírez; Santo Domingo Province; San Cristóbal and the National District remain on green alert.

The ONAMET forecasted that over the weekend, there would be moderate to strong downpours with thunderstorms and wind gusts over much of the national territory. The authorities also warn that flash floods, landslides, and overflowing rivers, streams and ravines could occur over some areas of the country, particularly in the Northwest; North; Northeast; Southeast; Southwest and Central Mountain Range.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said today that the tropical storm would primarily affect the Caribbean. From Saturday and Sunday, the rain will impact the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Moreover, a strong surge, rainfall, and winds are predicted for Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida by the middle of next week.



