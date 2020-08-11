Ronaldinho Could Be Released From Detention in Paraguay

The former soccer star and his brother were arrested and accused of carrying false passports.

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho's lawyer Sergio Queiroz Tuesday announced that the athlete could be released from custody after a five-months detention in Paraguay.

This announcement came within days after the player and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira made a plea bargain agreement with Paraguayan investigators.

According to the plea terms, the former soccer player must pay a US$90,000 fine and report to a federal judge in Brazil every three months over the next two years.

Roberto, who must pay a US$110,000 fine, will not be allowed to leave Brazil in two years.

Ronaldinho expected to be released from prison today after five months in jail.https://t.co/BQDG79Hpct pic.twitter.com/E9Jwj9fqXV — Daniel Ray (@Danielike27) August 10, 2020

Last March, the former Barcelona, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain player arrived in Paraguay with his brother to participate in an event in support of disadvantaged children.

However, they were immediately taken into police custody accused of entering the country in possession of false passports. As of today, Ronaldinho denies having any knowledge the passports were fake.

The brothers spent a month in jail before paying a US$1.6 million bail and being released to house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion.

Since the moment of their arrest, the investigation has expanded into a case of possible money laundering.