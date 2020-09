Serbia and Kosovo decided on Friday to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following separate dialogues with the U.S.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Saeb Erekat Sunday said that Palestine will break relationships with any country that moves or opens its embassy in Jerusalem.

"We urge all nations to respect international law, including Security Council resolutions 478 and 2334," Erekat added.

The Palestinian Ambassador in Belgrade, Mohammed Nabhan, declared that "the measure that is taking place is contrary to international law and UN resolutions."

