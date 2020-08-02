Israel: Thousands Demand Netanyahu's Resignation

Many protesters were met with heavy police repression.

Thousands took to the streets of occupied Jerusalem to demand the resignation of Israeli Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption scandals and his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

Over 10,000 people gathered outside of the prime minister’s official residence in occupied Jerusalem, while other gatherings took place in Tel Aviv and the northern town of Caesarea.

Among the protesters were entire families, young adults and older couples who sang, yelled and danced in front of the residence.

Some protesters were met by heavy police repression while others were arrested for taking part in the protest.

This is how the Israeli police suppressed last night an Israeli protest against Israel's prime minister Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/EmXslwh7lK — Palestinian Gaza (@PalestinianGaz1) August 2, 2020

The increasing unemployment rate in Israel and the Corruption cases have been some of the many reasons why the protesters took to the streets. Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Protesters also accused him of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic by easing restrictions to early.

Unemployment currently stands at 20% in the country with 72,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.