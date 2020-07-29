PM Netanyahu Enjoys the “Last Supper of Democracy" in Israel

Artist Zalait said his installation represents "the dramatic crossroads at which Israel finds itself."

Tel Aviv’s iconic Rabin Square awoke on Wednesday with a huge statue in which Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is shown sitting at the “Last Supper of Democracy."

In this symbol of discontent against his government, Netanyahu appears surrounded by colorful foods at a table decorated with large chandeliers and numerous fancy bottles.

"Moet & Chandon champagne, Chivas Regal scotch, and Courvoisier cognac are placed alongside a heaping spread of fruit and meats, accompanied by a single cigar, to allude to the corruption allegations against Israel's longest-serving premier," as Reuters described.

The author of the sculpture, Italy Zalait, explained that his installation represents "the dramatic crossroads at which Israel finds itself."

"Instead of apostles, there are twelve empty chairs and the only figure present is Netanyahu, who is eating a feast of kings while over a million Israelis are unemployed and do not have to feed their children," he said."

"It could be Netanyahu's last supper if the trial is held as it should be in a democratic state. If it does not, it will be the last supper of Israeli democracy," Zalait added.

The Israeli far-right politician, however, considered this art-work to be an invitation to violence.

"There is no room for incitement and threats of murder - the explicit and implied - against me and my family, including the shameful threat of crucifixion today in Tel Aviv," the PM said.

The artist stressed it is "ridiculous" that he is accused of inciting violence. He described his installation as "art of protest" and joined the demonstrations against Netanyahu for his mismanagement of the economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and corruption cases on charges of fraud, bribery, and abuse of trust.

In recent days, the Israeli police have violently cracked down on anti-Netanyahu protesters, who were also attacked by far-right activists.

On Tuesday night, dozens of citizens protesting against the Israeli government were beaten and arrested.