News > Venezuela

President Maduro: 'Nothing Stops Our Path To Social Justice'
  • President Nicolas Maduro, Caracas, Venezuela, 2020.

Published 18 September 2020
Opinion

The Bolivarian model of social inclusion has grown stronger despite the U.S. arbitrary sanctions.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Friday highlighted before the United Nations (UN) the social achievements that his country has reached despite the U.S. increasing hostilities.

"Our people resist the aggressions of the empire to defend our sovereignty, our natural resources, and our right to development," Maduro said.

The Bolivarian model of social inclusion and justice has grown stronger. Over 6 million families are guaranteed permanent food protection as over 3 million decent and comfortable homes have been built.

Despite the U.S. economic blockade and the crisis generated by the pandemic, the Maduro administration has also guaranteed schooling for 6 million children.

Venezuela's public health system has assured free medical care to the people. Ninety-nine percent of the population infected with COVID-19 has received free health care treatment.

This was possible thanks to the investments made in this sector in the last 20 years, according to the Bolivarian leader.

"There will be no imperial aggression, blockade, or sanctions, that will stop Venezuela's path towards social justice and sustainable development," Maduro assured.

teleSUR
by teleSUR/ age-JF
