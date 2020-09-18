President Maduro: 'Nothing Stops Our Path To Social Justice'

"Our people resist the aggressions of the empire to defend our sovereignty, our natural resources, and our right to development," Maduro said.
The Bolivarian model of social inclusion and justice has grown stronger. Over 6 million families are guaranteed permanent food protection as over 3 million decent and comfortable homes have been built.
Despite the U.S. economic blockade and the crisis generated by the pandemic, the Maduro administration has also guaranteed schooling for 6 million children.
Guyana's government receives warning from the Guyana Human Rights Association to stay out of Venezuela's politics upon news that Mike Pompeo is paying a visit.https://t.co/1LXFAWveyt