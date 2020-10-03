A New Migrant Caravan Advances Towards the US-Mexico Border

Guatemala's immigration authorities reported that some 3,000 Hondurans entered the country on Thursday in a stampede.

Thousands of Honduran migrants Friday advanced through Guatemala to the border with Mexico on their way to the United States, although some returned home after the Guatemalan government ordered their capture and expulsion.

Guatemala's immigration authorities reported that some 3,000 Hondurans entered the country on Thursday in a stampede after breaking a first military fence on the borderline.

"All persons who have entered the country illegally, violating the immigration and health laws against COVID-19, will be detained," Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei ordered.

On Thursday night, Guatemala decreed a state of prevention for 15 days in six departments of the country.

BREAKING: Massive migrant caravan from #Honduras, heading through #Guatemala, to be confronted by #Mexico's military at the border. Estimated to be anywhere from 2,000 to 5,000 migrants. They already pushed past Guatemala's border guards. pic.twitter.com/TUusRIdrbl — Investigation Confidential�� (@TheICAgency) October 2, 2020

"The detainees will be handed over to Honduran authorities at the Corinto border," Giammattei explained. So far, the police have not carried out any arrest operations and most of the migrants continue their journey, although in a scattered manner. Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned that the new migrant caravan was set up to involve his country in the U.S. election campaign. "It is strange that this caravan is leaving on the eve of the U.S. election. I don't have all the elements, but I think there are indications that it was formed for this purpose," Lopez Obrador noted.