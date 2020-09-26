Mexico: Still No Justice for the 43 Ayotzinapa Students

Although genetic studies on bone remains have been conducted, only three of them have been identified as belonging to members of the students' group.

Family and friends of the 43 Ayotzinapa students who disappeared on September 26, 2014, Friday gathered outside the facilities of the Attorney General's office in Mexico City to demand an acceleration of the investigation process.

"Six years after the disappearance of our loved ones, there is still no justice as the investigations are revealing nothing new," the relatives complained.

Guerreros Unidos's cartel members and police from several municipalities in Guerrero attacked, kidnapped, and disappeared students from the Raul Burgos Rural School.

The FGR is to investigate the new accusations against authorities and members that were involved or taken part in the 43 young students' disappearance.

"We have worked on clarifying what happened to the 43 students as we sanctioned officials and cartel members who took part in this young people's disappearance," the Ayotzinapa students case' special prosecutor Omar Gomez explained. However, among the 164 people detained between 2014 and 2016, over 80 were released between 2018 and 2019. They won an amnesty after proving that they were tortured in prison. Although genetic studies on bone remains have been conducted, only three of them have been identified as belonging to members of the students' group. The Prosecutor's Office has pending searches in points in Guerrero where it is presumed that the students could be buried.