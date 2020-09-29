Mexico Guarantees 51.6 Million Vaccines via COVAX

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that already 156 countries had joined the COVAX facility initiative.

Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrand, announced that his country would be able to guarantee 51.6 million vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative.

The COVAX mechanism will allow over 20 percent of Mexico's population to access a COVID-19 vaccine. This, in addition to 19 local projects supported by the government as 7 of them, will receive funding from the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary noticed during a press conference that the Mexican projects include four vaccines, a therapeutic alternative, an immunization protocol, and a monitoring system.

"#President Conference. Chancellor presents @m_ebrard the type of possible vaccines against Covid19 to which Mexico has access through the Covax portfolio."

Moreover, seven international vaccines will start its third phase of trials in October and the coming months. The list includes Janssen and Novavax from the US; Sputnik V from Russia, Cansino from China; CureVac from Germany; Sanofi-Pasteur from France; and ReiThera from Italy.

On the other hand, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell said that Mexico already has eight consecutive weeks of decreasing COVID-19 infections, and 27 out of the 32 states report a reduction in the COVID-19 pandemic.

