Mexico: Authorities Find Eight Clandestine Graves in Guanajuato

Mexico's National Search Commission (CNB) Saturday found about eight unmarked graves in the Irapuato municipality, in the state of Guanajuato.

CNB specialists, public prosecutors, and relatives of missing persons found the graves in the surroundings of El Conejo dam. After three days of field search, they found about 20 bags with human remains.

The organizations of victims' relatives demanded the Public Prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa a detailed investigation about the mass graves.

"We hope to have more details from the authorities about the elements that can be identified in the bodies found," spokespersons from "Sewing Community" said.

Experts from the Public Prosecutor’s Office will remove the remains and transfer them to forensic laboratories for their analysis and DNA identification. According to local outlets, authorities continue the research in Irapuato.

"We fight for the love of our loved ones, which has led us to do everything the government has not done to find our relatives,” the organizations of victims' relatives said.

From 2019 to 2020, over a hundred persons were reported as missing in Irapuato. The territory has one of the highest rates of violence in Mexico with about 80 manslaughter fatalities per hundred thousand inhabitants.