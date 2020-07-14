Mexico Receives 105 Urns of Migrants Who Died From COVID-19

The remains will be sent to 45 municipalities in the state of Puebla, among which are San Pedro Cholula and San Andres Cholula.

The Mexican consulate in New York sent 105 urns with the remains of migrants who died from COVID-19 to the state of Puebla in Mexico.

"Migrants are considered heroes in New York. Thanks to their work, the city did not sink at the pandemic's most critical moments," the Consul of Mexico Jorge Islas said.

"They were in charge of cleaning and disinfecting hospitals, and they cycled without rest to supply the neediest families with goods and medicines," he added and recalled that migrants worked tirelessly to prevent the NY food supply from collapsing.

"The transfer of the remains of 100 men and five women is an unprecedented act in the history of the Mexican consulate," Puebla's Assistance to the Migrant Institute director Maria Ixelt Romero said.

"Mexico owes a lot to its migrants. They are heroes who left in search of economic sustenance for their families," Puebla's Mayor Luis Miguel Barbosa added.

Currently, however, most migrants suffer from social inequality and low access to health care in the United States.