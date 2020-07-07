Mexico: Attorney General's Office Names Ayotzinapa 43 Victim

Mexico Attorney General's Office (FGR) reported on Tuesday the identification of one victim in the “Ayotzinapa case.”



“After analyzing the bone pieces sent, one of them corresponds to student Cristian Alfonso Rodriguez, one of the young people who disappeared on the night of September 26 and 27, 2014,” the head of the Special Unit for the Ayotzinapa case Omar Gomez Trejo briefed.

Trejo said the researching unit had a new approach to the leads and evidence. He also pointed prior inquiries were not accurate on procedures and were moved by political interests.

FGR deployed intense activity and requested information from trustworthy sources. On November 21 of 2019, FGR forensics conducted evidence research in Cocula-Guerrero vicinity, in a location named Barranca de la Carniceria. FGR found fifteen evidence pieces.

So desperately sad for Christian's family. They searched tirelessly for him. I really don't know what else to say. Devastated. #Ayotzinapa #MemoriaVerdadJusticia https://t.co/0ob6t4Ssek — Jan Nimmo (@NimmoJan) July 7, 2020

Gomez stressed testimonies, as well as prior research evidence, pointed Cocula Guerrero as one of the locations of the possible remains, however, other investigators dismissed it.

On February 26 of 2020, the Argentinian anthropologist forensics and FGR sent the remains to the Innsbruck genetics Institute in Viena. After DNA testing and other procedures, the remains matched with Cristian Alfonso Rodriguez’s samples.

"Unquestionably they correspond to a lower limb" Gomez assured.

FGR representatives communicated the findings to the victim's family. Gomez also acknowledged the Presidential Commission cooperation as well as the vital role of Argentinian anthropologists.

“I stress this: The case remains open,” Gomez emphasized.