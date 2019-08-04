Mexico to Take Legal Action Against US Post-El Paso Shooting

Mexico will take legal action to ensure the protection of its citizens in the United States after a shooting in El Paso left three Mexicans dead.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Sunday that the country will take legal actions to protect its citizens in the United States, following a shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead, including three Mexicans.

“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter.

Ebrard said he would provide further details at a news conference Sunday afternoon in Mexico City. He also said the number of Mexicans who were injured in the attack has risen to nine.

The massacre occurred Saturday morning in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store before surrendering.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the rampage appeared to be a hate crime, and police said they believed the suspect, a 21-year-old white man, may have been racially motivated.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said investigators were examining a “manifesto” from the suspect indicating “there is a potential nexus to a hate crime.”

A four-page statement posted on 8chan, an online message board often used by extremists, and believed to have been written by the suspect, called the Walmart attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”