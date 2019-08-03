US: Texas Shooting in El Paso Leaves 19 Dead, 20 Injured

Hospital spokesman Ryan Mielke said the conditions of the patients ranged from deceased to minor injuries.

At least 19 people died and 20 injured after a shooter rampaged a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Saturday morning, police report, adding a suspect has been arrested.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, an armed man, dressed in glasses, khaki pants, a dark shirt and assault-style rifle arrived at the department store where families were busy buying back-to-school supplies.

According to two photos taken by security cameras and published by the El Paso television station KTSM, he appeared to be wearing either headphones or earplugs, Reuters said.The area was on lockdown, although police advised there was no threat to other locations or venues in the city.

“Multiple fatalities, and several people have been transported” to the University Medical Center following the shooting, El Paso spokesman Enrique Carillo said.

Hospital spokesman Ryan Mielke said the conditions of the patients ranged from deceased to minor injuries. He could not immediately provide a figure on how many had died.

The El Paso Police DEpartment has issued an urgent call for blood donations to the hospital.

“This is just a tragedy that I’m having a hard time getting my arms around,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told CNN.

Walmart said in a statement: “We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall... We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.”

On Twitter, U.S. President Donald Trump said the reports from El Paso were “very bad, many killed.”

“Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government,” he wrote. “God be with you all!”

Gun violence has been on the rise in the U.S., especially school shootings. According to data by the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, there were 94 cases of gun violence in schools in 2018, a record high since 1970.

In 2017, there were 39,773 gun deaths, another record high since 1968 according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.