Bernie Sanders, Cardi B Film US Presidential Campaign Video

It was the first time Sanders and Cardi B had met in person, although they had both repeatedly expressed mutual admiration.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and rapper Cardi B have filmed a campaign video together showing their mutual respect and shared concern for a range of issues like student debt, climate crisis, and minimum wage.

The United States presidential hopeful featured in the clip in a nail salon in Detroit, where the second round of Democratic candidate debates will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” he said to CNN, adding that “the future of U.S. depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”



“Thank you, Senator Bernie Sanders, for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all,” she added. “Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.”

At the beginning of July, she mentioned Sanders on her Twitter account.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) 16 de julio de 2019

The New York-born rapper became famous with her album “Invasion of Privacy” and singles including “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

In a recent interview with U.S. television host Jimmy Kimmel, Sanders said he had talked on the phone with Cardi B on “multiple occasions” and that the artist was "really smart" and worried about what is happening in the U.S.

“She comes from a humble background. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle. And she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people in the country, and I’m delighted that she is supportive,” Sanders said.

On April last year, Sanders had already praised Cardi B for her take on social security.