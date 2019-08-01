US Records 9% Hike in Hate Crimes Against Blacks, Jews, LGBT

A report on hate crimes in the U.S. revealed that white supremacists are increasingly targetting African-Americans, Jews, and members of the LGBTQ community.

United States witnessed a nine percent increase in hate crimes last year according to a report by California State University at Santa Barbara’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism (CSHE) published Tuesday.

The CSHE report revealed this is the fifth consecutive year that hate crime has grown in the U.S. even though crime, in general, has decreased. The most targeted communities include African Americans, Jews, and LGBTQ.

They surveyed 30 cities across the U.S. which showed an increase in homicide by white supremacists even though extremist killings have gone down.

The report also found that 70 percent of surveyed police departments said the same about increasing hate crimes and partial data from 2019 shows it rising.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released its annual hate crime data for 2017 which shows a 17 percent increase in the same compared to 2016.

CSHE predicted that the trend will not stop and “the risk of extremist violence by (the far-right) will likely to continue into this current nascent political season” referring to the right-wing president Donald Trump and his racist attacks on politicians of color.

The CSHE report came a few days after the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) annual survey of anti-Semitic crimes was published.

“White supremacists have stepped up their activities, and the number of incidents of assaults, harassment and vandalism remained at near-historic levels,” ADL said.

The reports on the U.S. hate crimes published at a time when Trump and Republican Senator Ted Cruz called Antifa (Anti-Fascists) a terror group.

The CSHE report said that even though Antifa was involved in a handful of incidents, the group has never committed homicides, unlike the far-right white nationalists.