Mexico: Enforced Disappearances at Anti-Police Brutality Rally

Jalisco's Police authorities did not inform the families of the detainees of their whereabouts.

Mexico's Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) Thursday denounced police brutality during protests demanding justice for Giovanni Lopez in early June.

"At least eight minors and four women were arbitrarily and violently deprived of their liberty, besides the kidnappings that have not yet been fully determined," CEDHJ states.

On June 4, the citizens of Guadalajara marched towards the local government's headquarters to request justice in the murder of Giovanni Lopez.

When they arrived at the building, however, the police did not follow protocols and attempted to disperse the demonstration in a violent and disorganized manner.

Human rights defenders reported that the police also failed to comply with the detention protocols and did not inform the families of the detainees of their whereabouts. Nor did the police offer official figures on the number of jailed protesters.

Police detained several people, forced them to board vehicles without license plates, and took away their cell phones. Besides, in seeking to justify their arrest, the authorities attributed multiple crimes to the detainees, which implies serious human rights violations.

In May, the 321-year-old Giovanni Lopez, who was detained by the police because he was not wearing a mandatory mask, died in police custody because of multiple injuries. His death prompted protests against police brutality across Mexico.