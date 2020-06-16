US, Mexico, And Canada Keep Border Restrictions 30 More Days

Amidst the emergence of additional global Covid-19 hotspots, officials announced on Tuesday that the U.S., Mexico, and Canada decided to extend for 30 days the restrictions for non-essential travel across their borders.

The measure, therefore, extends the prohibition to cross from one country to another through July 21. Acting Secretary of U.S Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf explained that the extension “protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy.”

"The Department of Homeland Security is in close contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts regarding this extension, and they agree on the need to extend their non-essential travel restrictions as well,” he pointed.

Regarding Canada, US President Donald Trump emphasized in both countries relations, explaining that communication will continue flowing. "(...)we're going to be talking, and at the right time, we'll open that up very quickly. That will go very easily."

Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global #COVID19 hotspots, @DHSgov will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until July 21st. https://t.co/HYKz5GFLXc — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) June 16, 2020

Also, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed that the extension responds to governments' willingness to "keeping people(...)of our countries safe."

Moreover, the U.S-Mexico border is one of the most active in the world for over a million people crosses every day. On this line, Mexico's foreign affairs ministry stated in Twitter that "both countries will continue coordinating health measures in the border region."

On March 21, Mexico and the United States closed their borders for non-essential travel. Only healthcare professionals, airline crew, and truck drivers are permitted to cross due to their direct implications in food, fuel, health care equipment, and medicine racking. The same scale applies to Canada.