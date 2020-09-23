Mexico: The AMLO Govt. Denounces 70 Officials for Tax Evasion

Authorities are also investigating 42 companies that issued false invoices to pay fewer taxes.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) filed complaints against 70 officials for tax evasion with the Attorney General.

Since January, 39 complaints were filed against public servants, 45 percent of whom work in the customs service, the Tax Administration System (SAT) Director Raquel Buenrrostro said.

She also recalled that 165 complaints of corruption against 497 officials were presented to the Secretary of the Public Function.

Currently, the SAT is investigating 42 private companies that issued false invoices to lower their true income and pay fewer taxes. Due to this form of fraud, the Mexican state has lost about US$2.4 billion.

Data collected by @pewresearch shows countries like Mexico, Columbia and Guatemala are once again sending more remittances in 2020 compared to 2019. This is after #covid19 caused significantly less money to be sent back to migrant's families. https://t.co/agw85LTr4I @antgrass pic.twitter.com/C7cupaOVKP — Harry Miller (@Harry_Robots) September 23, 2020

Since the AMLO administration does not condone taxes on business groups, Mexico has prevented the economic downturn from generating an important drop in tax revenues.

"Despite the pandemic, we have avoided a decrease in our income. Although productive activity decreased, we did not have major damage," President AMLO said.

He also pointed out that his country has healthy public finances, which has allowed his government to avoid taking on additional debt.

"Debts are losses that are passed down to future generations," he explained.