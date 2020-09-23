    • Live
Mexico: The AMLO Govt. Denounces 70 Officials for Tax Evasion
  • President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 22, 2020.

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 22, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 23 September 2020
Opinion

Authorities are also investigating 42 companies that issued false invoices to pay fewer taxes.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) filed complaints against 70 officials for tax evasion with the Attorney General.

Since January, 39 complaints were filed against public servants, 45 percent of whom work in the customs service, the Tax Administration System (SAT) Director Raquel Buenrrostro said.

She also recalled that 165 complaints of corruption against 497 officials were presented to the Secretary of the Public Function.

Currently, the SAT is investigating 42 private companies that issued false invoices to lower their true income and pay fewer taxes. Due to this form of fraud, the Mexican state has lost about US$2.4 billion.

Since the AMLO administration does not condone taxes on business groups, Mexico has prevented the economic downturn from generating an important drop in tax revenues.

"Despite the pandemic, we have avoided a decrease in our income. Although productive activity decreased, we did not have major damage," President AMLO said.

He also pointed out that his country has healthy public finances, which has allowed his government to avoid taking on additional debt.

"Debts are losses that are passed down to future generations," he explained.

by teleSUR/ JF
