Bolivia's MAS to Launch Presidential Campaign in Argentina

The campaign for the presidential elections in Bolivia will start on Jan. 22 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where exiled President Evo Morales will lead an event that he hopes will attract more than 15,000 people.

Morales announced it during a visit to Isla Maciel in Argentina where he also met with religious and Bolivian authorities residing there.

The Indigenous leader also confirmed that on Jan. 19 the presidential ticket for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party will be presented, after meeting with workers and unionists from Argentina's Workers Union, whom he invited to participate in the launch of the MAS campaign.

Nos reunimos con los líderes de organizaciones populares y sindicatos argentinos en la sede de la Central de Trabajadores @CTAok, los invitamos a participar de la celebración de los 14 años de Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia que se realizará en Buenos Aires el 22 de enero. pic.twitter.com/gIRqnWEhCA — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 7, 2020

We met with the leaders of popular organizations and trade unions in Argentina at the headquarters of the Workers' Union, we invited them to participate in the celebration of 14 years of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to be held in Buenos Aires on Jan.22.



The stadium of the Spanish Sporting Club in Buenos Aires will host the massive event in which MAS will announce its strategy for a victory in the May 3 elections in Bolivia.

Dozens of MAS leaders have been constantly meeting with Evo Morales to agree on a strategy to materialize the victory of MAS in future elections. However, since Morales can't run for office, he knows that the popular support for him will not be enough and he will need to convince the urban middle classes.

"We are not going to take revenge with violence, but we are going to recover our conscience with the people's vote in the next elections," he added.