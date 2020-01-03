Bolivia: Election Tribunal Confirms Election for May 3rd, 2020

Bolivia will go back to the polls on May 3 to elect its president and vice president and renew the Legislative Assembly, after the failed elections last October which were annulled.



The elections will be held "on the first Sunday of May," Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) member Oscar Hassenteufel said briefly to the media in the city of Sucre, the constitutional capital and headquarters of the judicial body of Bolivia.

The call for elections and the electoral calendar will be published next Monday, Hassenteufel added, after attending an activity of the Constitutional Court in Sucre.



The Bolivian Parliament, in which the party of Evo Morales, the Movement to Socialism (MAS) has the majority, appointed a few weeks ago six new members of the TSE, while the seventh was appointed by the self-proclaimed president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, who currently holds power.



A law is also pending, at the initiative of the Senate, to extend the current mandate of the Executive and the Legislative, which concludes on January 22, given the impossibility of holding elections to renew them before that date.



It will be the first election that the MAS will face without Morales as a candidate, something that that party had managed to avoid so far, Morales, who is under asylum in Argentina, has announced a meeting in Buenos Aires on January 19 to elect the MAS candidates in the elections.



Former president Carlos Mesa, who was Morales's main contender in the October elections, has confirmed that he will run again, while civic leader Luis Fernando Camacho also plans to be a presidential candidate, although for now, he has not confirmed with what political party he will run under.