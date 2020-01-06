Morales Slams De Facto Bolivian Gov't for Meddling in Venezuela

On Monday, the democratically elected President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, criticized the de facto regime in La Paz for meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

The democratically elected President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, said that the de facto regime has behaved in a "wild" way after the violent repression last November following the coup d'etat against him.

"In my administration, during the conflict, there was no death from bullets. From November 11 to 20, the coup plotters caused more than 30 deaths from bullets and 400 wounded, there lies savagery. For me, the right to life is above all rights, "he said.

In another tweet, the Bolivian leader accused the former right-wing presidential candidate, Carlos Mesa, of having mobilized the population against non-existent fraud, after the elections of October 20 that gave Morales the victory.

"On October 21, Mesa instructed the 'mobilization', using the non-existent fraud as an excuse. It was only the pretext to execute the coup," Morales said from Argentina on Monday.

"They burned Departmental Electoral Courts that now hired USAID (United States Agency for International Development) to rebuild. The alms state returns as in Mesa times," he added.

Arturo Murillo, government minister of the de facto president Jeanine Áñez's regime, expressed satisfaction with the interest of the U.S. agency in 'supporting' his country.

On Monday, the democratically elected President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, criticized the de facto regime in La Paz for meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

"The dictatorship of Áñez, Camacho and Mesa again exceeds its own limits of cynicism and impudence. Now, it interferes in the internal affairs of Venezuela and its institutions, leaving evidence that they are a vulgar extension of the erratic foreign policy of the United States," Morales said.

Evo Morales was a victim of a coup d'etat in November that sought to remove from him power in Bolivia and pave the way for the return of a right-wing regime.