Luis Abinader Leads Votes Count in Dominican Republic

If the Modern Revolutionary Party candidate maintains this trend, he could be the next Caribbean Country President.

With 37 percent of the votes counted, the Dominican Republic elections' preliminary results show the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) candidate Luis Abinader as the possible winner of the presidency.

Abinader has received the 54.07 percent of the total votes counted so far.

The PRM candidate is followed by Gonzalo Castillo for the Dominican Liberation Party, with 36.03 percent of the votes so far, and Leonel Fernandez for Fuerza del Pueblo, with 8.79 percent.

If Abinader maintains this trend, he could be the next Dominican Republic President for the 2020-2024 period.

"First preliminary results of the Central Electoral Board on the Presidential Elections show PRM candidate Luis Abinader with 54.7 % of the votes."

"I thank the people and electoral authorities who have made possible the celebration of this great event," Central Electoral Board's President Julio Cesar Castaños said at the election's preliminary results announcement.

This July 5, the new president, senators, and deputies of the National District and provinces will be elected, as well as seven representatives of the Dominican Community Abroad.

If none of the candidates receive more than 50 percent of the votes, the second round of elections will be held on July 26.