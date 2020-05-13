Lebanon Shuts Down Activities Due to New Coronavirus Outbreak

The country recorded 11 new infections according to figures released on Tuesday, bringing the number of people infected to 870 with 26 deaths.

Lebanon will begin an almost total shutdown on Wednesday afternoon in the face of growing contagion from COVID-19, which raises fears of a second wave of the pathogen.

Meanwhile, the number of people on the streets wearing transparent masks to prevent infection is growing.

The country's authorities announced that the closure will begin at 19h00 on Wednesday (16:00 GMT) and will end at 5h00 (2:00 GMT) on Monday 18.

Lebanon retightens COVID-19 health measures, extends curfew time from 7PM (previously 9PM) till 5AM. — COVID-19 LB (@LB_Coronavirus) May 10, 2020



According to the Minister of Information, Manal Abdul Samad, on Sunday the 17th it will be evaluated whether the restriction will be lifted on Monday.

"Everyone needs to stay home and no one goes out unless strictly necessary," he said.

Last April, Lebanon had managed to reduce the contagion to single-digit figures and began to reopen its economy with a five-phase plan.

But since last week, infections have been on the rise again and led to Tuesday's decision, local media reported.