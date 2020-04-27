Lebanon Fights Country's Worst Financial Crisis Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is being overshadowed by the fall of the Lebanese pound.

Lebanon is struggling to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the territory, as an unprecedented financial crisis threatens to leave the national currency practically valueless, local media reported on Sunday.

The Middle Eastern country counted three new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 707, while the number of deaths remains at 24.

But the country's economic crisis forced the authorities to reduce restrictive measures on Monday to prevent an increase in the number of cases.

Although the use of face masks is mandatory, shops, factories and restaurants will be able to reopen their doors.

Vocational jobs, such as plumbing and carpentry, will also be allowed.

Protestas en el Líbano por la crisis del coronavirus. "Tengo hambre", dijo un manifestante a un policía que respondió "yo tengo más hambre". El vídeo se ha viralizado en las RRSSpic.twitter.com/MQfuBbqKaA — 6w (@6w_es) April 27, 2020

"Protests in Lebanon over the coronavirus crisis. "I'm hungry," one protester told a policeman who responded, "I'm hungrier. The video has been viralized on social networks."



According to local media, the pandemic is being overshadowed by the fall of the Lebanese pound and a political dispute over the guilt of central bank governor Riyadh Salameh.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab recently blamed Salameh for the currency crisis, calling him "a thief, corrupt and greedy."

Hassan Diab also blamed "bank owners, shareholders and the central bank" for the state's financial losses, Bassil said.

Since October, Lebanon's currency has fallen to an all-time low, losing more than half its value.

Amid the growing public unrest, a bomb was detonated Saturday night outside a bank in Sidon, and the phrase "You are in danger" was sprayed on the outskirts of several other banks in the city.