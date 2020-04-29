Lebanon: Banks Targeted During Second Day of Protests

The confrontations continued until early Wednesday morning as they were pursued by soldiers.

In Lebanon, a dozen banks across the country were set on fire and vandalized during the second consecutive night of protests.

The acts of vandalism occurred amidst the country's frustration with the financial crisis in the country, and the uncontrolled depreciation of the national currency.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets from the capital Beirut to southern Sidon, along with Nabatieh, the Bekaa Valley and Tripoli and Akkar in the north.

About 81 security personnel were injured throughout the country during attempts to contain the unrest, including 50 in Tripoli, according to local media.

The largest and most violent protests took place in the northern city of Tripoli, the second largest and poorest city in Lebanon.

According to Human Rights Watch, the army's response to the protests had inflamed tensions.

Protesters in Tripoli began setting fire to banks Tuesday afternoon after the al-Semaan was put to rest.

In southern Sidon, a central bank branch was attacked with at least half a dozen gasoline bombs.