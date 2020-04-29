    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Lebanon

Lebanon: Banks Targeted During Second Day of Protests
  • Lebanese men inspect a damaged bank that was set ablaze by protesters in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, April 29, 2020.

    Lebanese men inspect a damaged bank that was set ablaze by protesters in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, April 29, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 29 April 2020 (5 hours 11 minutes ago)
Videos

The confrontations continued until early Wednesday morning as they were pursued by soldiers. 

In Lebanon, a dozen banks across the country were set on fire and vandalized during the second consecutive night of protests.

RELATED: 

Lebanon Forms New Government

The acts of vandalism occurred amidst the country's frustration with the financial crisis in the country, and the uncontrolled depreciation of the national currency.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets from the capital Beirut to southern Sidon, along with Nabatieh, the Bekaa Valley and Tripoli and Akkar in the north.

About 81 security personnel were injured throughout the country during attempts to contain the unrest, including 50 in Tripoli, according to local media.

The largest and most violent protests took place in the northern city of Tripoli, the second largest and poorest city in Lebanon.

According to Human Rights Watch, the army's response to the protests had inflamed tensions. 

Protesters in Tripoli began setting fire to banks Tuesday afternoon after the al-Semaan was put to rest.

The confrontations continued until early Wednesday morning as they were pursued by soldiers. 

In southern Sidon, a central bank branch was attacked with at least half a dozen gasoline bombs.

Tags

Lebanon Protest COVID-19 Financial crisis

Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/ age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.