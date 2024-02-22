Israeli Attack Kills Senior Palestinian Commander in West Bank

The number of people killed by the Israeli occupation forces' attacks reached 29,410.

The commander of the Palestinian militant group Jenin Brigades, Yasser Hanoun, was killed after an Israeli airstrike hit his car in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said Thursday.

An Israeli reconnaissance plane bombed the car in which Hanoun was traveling on a street in the Jenin countryside, destroying the vehicle and setting it on fire, according to eyewitnesses.

It was also reported that 15 other people were injured in the attack.

Hanoun's charred body was transferred to Jenin Government Hospital, while four other wounded, one of them in critical condition, were taken to operating theaters, medical sources said.

Other wounded Palestinians were transferred to Ibn Sina hospital in the city, of whom four are in stable condition, two suffer moderate injuries and one is in serious condition.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health in an update released today, the number of people killed by the Israeli occupation forces' attacks reached 29,410.

A total of 69,465 people have been injured since October 7 in the Israeli genocide. Health authorities estimate that some 8,000 bodies remain under the rubble.