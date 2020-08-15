Iranian President Denies US Statements on Tankers Seizures

Between May and June of 2020, 5 Iranian oil tankers arrived in Venezuela to help with the country's gasoline shortage.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Saturday announced that the U.S. lied about the seizure of four Iranian gasoline tankers headed towards Venezuela.

On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department announced that the country’s authorities had confiscated four Iranian fuel tankers bound for Venezuela.

“We have successfully executed the seizure of four vessels, that were carrying a total of 1.116 million oil barrels. With the assistance of foreign partners, this seized property is now under U.S. custody,” the U.S. Justice Department stated.

However, "non of the seized tankers were Iran-flagged. It was all just fake news,” Rouhani said.

Iran president @HassanRouhani: US lied about seizing 4 #Iran oil shipments in international waters. Neither the tankers nor their flags were #Iranian. It was a lie to cover up humiliation at #UNSC (over Iran arms embargo). pic.twitter.com/rWdwIqicbG — Press TV (@PressTV) August 15, 2020

Iran’s Ambassador in Venezuela Hojjat Soltani rejected the U.S defamations.

“This is another U.. lie and psychological warfare. Neither the tankers are Iranian, nor their owner or flags have anything to do with Iran,” Soltani tweeted.

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) Security Council rejected a U.S. bid to extend a global arms embargo on Iran.

Washington only received support from the Dominican Republic, while Russia and China opposed and the other 11 abstained.

“The U.S. failure is a sign of the power of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) The United States failed miserably,” President Rouhani said.